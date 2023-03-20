 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR Airports Infra announces merger with GMR Airports

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

The merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed within the next financial year, would result in taking the GMR's partnership with Aéroports de Paris SA (Groupe ADP) to the next level, the company said in a release.

The merger will be a significant step towards further strengthening of the balance sheet to capitalise on upcoming growth opportunities, GIL said.

GMR Airports Infra in 2020 entered into a Strategic Partnership with Groupe ADP, wherein the latter had agreed to purchase a 49 per cent stake in GAL.