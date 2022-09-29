English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    General Atomics announces partnership with Indian company on AI

    In November 2021, 114ai made headlines as the only Indian company to win a US-UK Joint Space Contract.

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Representative Image.

    Representative Image.

    General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has announced that Indian Artificial Intelligence Company 114ai has become one of its first partnerships as part of its “Make in India” roadmap.

    In November 2021, 114ai made headlines as the only Indian company to win a US-UK Joint Space Contract.

    The major announcement from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) on Wednesday comes a day after it announced a strategic partnership with an Indian start-up company that develops next-generation computer chips, integrated circuits and other semiconductor technology.

    “General Atomics is pleased to unveil our partnership with 114ai,” said Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.

    AI is an important area of cooperation between the US and India. GA-ASI sees the capabilities demonstrated by the 114ai team as extremely valuable for military operators, the US company said in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    114ai has been able to compete on the global stage, building state-of-the-art technology that is currently being integrated with US Air Force programmes.

    “We are looking forward to increased cooperation on NextGen AI technologies that we have been working on with the team at 114ai for the last few months. Their technology, track record and tenacity with customers in the US and UK have stood out,” he said.

    “We expect many world-leading products coming out of this partnership. General Atomics is committed to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ strategy and we’re looking forward to much more cooperation with Indian companies as we move forward,” Lall said.

    Through this partnership, GA-ASI intends to marry their three decades of expertise, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the best and brightest of the future, the statement said.

    GA-ASI intends to continue cooperating with innovative Indian companies in the development of cutting-edge technology, building products for the global market, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #artificial intelligence (AI) #General Atomics
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 10:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.