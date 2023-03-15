 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuji Electric India sets up new factory in Tamil Nadu; to hire 250 people

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

The factory, spread across 65,000 sq ft in Perungudi along the Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.

Built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the factory would produce 3,500 drives per month in a single shift. The facility is fully automated and has the capacity to produce a range of products on a scale of 0.4kW to 75kW. (Representative Image)

Fuji Electric India, a leader in industrial automation and provider of energy efficient solutions, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art factory in Tamil Nadu, set up at an investment of Rs 150 crore, a top official said.

The factory, spread across 65,000 sq ft in Perungudi along the Old Mahabalipuram Road in the city, would produce drives and other components required for industries engaged in cement production, as well as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, among others.

Fuji Electric India produces automation products for various applications. The company is a leading supplier of drives and automation products in both domestic and overseas markets.

"This new facility will remain a testimony to our relentless efforts to improve all aspects of our operations and to maintain our status as one of the best in the industry," CEO Shivaji Waghmare said on Wednesday.