    Four die after ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

    The company has set up an inquiry to look into the reasons behind the incident.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    Representative picture.

    Representative picture.

     
     
    Four people aboard a helicopter of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, which met with a mishap earlier on June 28, lost their lives after being brought unconscious to the hospital, the state-run company said.   

    A helicopter carrying nine persons on board, including two pilots made an emergency landing around 11.45 AM on June 28 on Arabian Sea, one nautical mile away from ONGC offshore rig Sagar Kiran.

    “Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base unconsciously and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive. ONGC deeply mourns this tragic loss of lives,” the company said. 

    The company has set up an inquiry to look into the reasons behind the incident. 

    Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed his grief on the incident.

    After the mishap was reported, ONGC activated its regional contingency plan and informed the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. ONGC vessels near the location were mobilized for search and rescue operations.

    “With prompt action, one person was rescued by lifeboat launched from ONGC Rig Sagar Kiran and four persons were rescued by ONGC stand-by vessel Malviya16. Despite inclement weather conditions, the rescue operations were carried out very swiftly,” ONGC said. 

    ONGC said it is in the process of reaching out to the affected families and extending all possible support.
    Tags: #offshore rig #oil and gas #ONGC
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 06:26 pm
