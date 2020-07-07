Exclusive | In this new normal, we need to put concepts like deficit on hold: KV Kamath

"In this new normal, we need to put concepts like deficit on hold," veteran banker and former head of Asian Development Bank KV Kamath said.

In an interview to Network18's Editor in Chief Rahul Joshi, Kamath said, "We need to work with 'here and now' philosophy."

Kamath was the Founding-President of New Development Bank and was CEO of ICICI Bank for 13 years until 2009.

"As long as you don't do something that will permanently tear the fabric of economic growth, I think experiments will have to be done. For the government to do what it has to do, deficit will have to be played around with," Kamath said, adding that this will be crucial for economic revival.

The contraction in the economy may not be much as is being anticipated by various economists, adding that the recovery might be a U-shaped recovery with a shallow base.

