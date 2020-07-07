App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | In this new normal, we need to put concepts like deficit on hold: KV Kamath

Kamath was the Founding-President of New Development Bank and was CEO of ICICI Bank for 13 years until 2009

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

"In this new normal, we need to put concepts like deficit on hold," veteran banker and former head of Asian Development Bank KV Kamath said.

In an interview to Network18's Editor in Chief Rahul Joshi, Kamath said, "We need to work with 'here and now' philosophy."

"As long as you don't do something that will permanently tear the fabric of economic growth, I think experiments will have to be done. For the government to do what it has to do, deficit will have to be played around with," Kamath said, adding that this will be crucial for economic revival.


The contraction in the economy may not be much as is being anticipated by various economists, adding that the recovery might be a U-shaped recovery with a shallow base.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Economy #India #KV Kamath

