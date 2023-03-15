 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe is no longer role model in digital world: Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

"I think Europe is a big question mark where it is heading. Today, if you look at the digital world, Europe is not a role model. Europe is not building out digital infrastructure etc. I see big concerns about Europe when we talk to our customers," he said while responding to a question on the global economic scenario.

During a panel discussion at CII Partnership Summit, Ekholm appreciated the rapid rollout of 5G in India compared to the rest of the world.

Ekholm said that the war in Ukraine has dented consumer sentiments but there is also very high inflation, very high food inflation, and very high inflation on the cost of living that is removing a lot of consumer income from the market.