Dish TV's Jawahar Lal Goel vacates office of MD after EGM vote loss

Dish TV India's Jawahar Lal Goel will vacate the office of the managing director of the company, the sattelite TV provider said in an exchange filing on June 24. However, Goel will continue as the non-executive director of the firm.

The company conducted an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday wherein shareholders voted on three agenda items including the re-appointment of Goel. The proposal for re-appointment of Jawahar Lal Goel as managing director of the company has not received the requisite majority at the EGM, the company said in the filing.

The voting results showed that 21 percent of votes were in favour of his re-appointment while 78.9 percent were against it.

The Bombay High Court on June 23 had dismissed a promoter entity's petition seeking to block Dish TV's largest shareholder YES Bank's vote that was looking to oust Goel.

Goel, whose term ended in March, was seeking shareholder approval for a three-year stint.

The tussle between YES Bank and Dish TV began in 2020 when Dish TV approved a rights issue of Rs 1,000 crore. On September 3, YES Bank objected to the approval and sought the reconstitution of the board.

The lender along with the ouster of Goel had also sought the removal of Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarwal, and Ashok Mathai Kurien.

The lender had also sought the appointment of Akash Suri, Sanjay Nambiar, Vijay Bhatt, Haripriya Padmanabhan, Girish Paranjpe, Narayan Vasudeo Prabhutendulkar, and Arvind Nachaya Mapangada as new independent directors.