Dish TV EGM: Shareholders shoot down resolutions for appointment of 4 ind directors

Mar 04, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

Four special resolutions in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held virtually on March 3 failed to get the requisite majority of votes from the shareholders of the company, according to an exchange filing.

The four independent directors, whose names were put up for approval are Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, Gaurav Gupta and Lalit Behari Singhal.

Shareholders of the Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV have rejected special resolutions seeking their approval for the appointment of four new independent directors.

"The Resolutions Nos 1 to 4 have failed to receive a requisite number of votes in favour by the shareholders under remote e-voting and e-voting at EGM," said the report of the scrutinizer of the meeting, a copy of which was updated on the bourses.

