Dish TV appoints independent director, sends 4 names for approval; battle with Yes Bank in final lap

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

The battle between the largest shareholder of Dish TV and Subhash Chandra is in the final lap, after Dish agreed to induct two independent directors recommended by Yes Bank on its board.

The four independent directors, which names were put up for approval are Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, Gaurav Gupta and Lalit Behari Singhal.

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV announced the appointment of former bureaucrat Zohra Chatterji as its independent Director. Besides, it has also sent four names to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to obtain its prior approval for placing them on the board as directors, as required under the up-linking guidelines.

This is the first appointment after March 3, when the shareholders of Dish TV rejected special resolutions seeking their approval for the appointment of four new independent directors. The persons are - Rajesh Sahni, Virender Tagra, Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe and Arvind Nachaya Mapangada.

Chatterji, who belongs to the 1979 Batch of the IAS of Uttar Pradesh Cadre, retired as Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles in 2014.