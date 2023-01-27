DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Go First

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 27 imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Wadia-Group-owned airline GoFirst (formerly known as GoAir) for failure to ensure adequate arrangements for ground handling for the flight.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," the aviation regulator said in a notice.

On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound for New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 0630 IST GoFirst flight G8 116 were left behind in a bus. The stranded passengers were later accommodated on another flight a few hours later.

The DGCA on January 10 sent a show cause notice to the carrier, highlighting "multiple mistakes" that could be easily avoided.

Following the incident, GoFirst announced that the airline will offer one free ticket to all affected passengers for travel to any domestic sector in India in the next 12 months. Further, the airline pointed out that all concerned staff (would be) off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

USFDA gives exception to Glenmark Pharma to supply pneumonia drug from Baddi facility GoFirst submitted a response to DGCA's show cause notice on January 25. The airline also issued an apology saying that the shocking error occurred due to an “inadvertent oversight” “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations,” Go First had said. In its show-cause notice DGCA highlighted lack of proper communication, coordination, and reconciliation by GoFirst as some of the reasons behind the error and called the incident “highly avoidable”. Passengers had taken to Twitter to bring to notice that the flight simply took off without over 50 of them. “Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground and flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways operating in sleep? No basic checks,” a user had tweeted. The incident comes amid scrutiny of airlines as recent incidents of unruly passengers make headlines which also highlight the lack of action from airline companies as well.

Moneycontrol News