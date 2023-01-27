English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Go First

    Go First has as a token of the apology offered one free ticket to each affected passenger to avail in domestic routes, valid for the next one year.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
    On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound for New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 0630 IST GoFirst flight G8 116 were left behind in a bus. (Representative image.)

    On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound for New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 0630 IST GoFirst flight G8 116 were left behind in a bus. (Representative image.)

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 27 imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Wadia-Group-owned airline GoFirst (formerly known as GoAir) for failure to ensure adequate arrangements for ground handling for the flight.

    "The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," the aviation regulator said in a notice.

    On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound for New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 0630 IST GoFirst flight G8 116 were left behind in a bus. The stranded passengers were later accommodated on another flight a few hours later.

    The DGCA on January 10 sent a show cause notice to the carrier, highlighting "multiple mistakes" that could be easily avoided.