Consumers flocking to buy gold despite high prices, says Ashok Sonthalia of Titan

Tata Group's flagship company, Titan Company Ltd's revenue is up by 14 percent, but there is a miss on the margin front. Third quarter EBITDA is also lower due to a 200 basis point compression in the jewellery segment. However, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashok Sonthalia - Chief Financial Officer of Titan said that the consumers have started to fulfil their purchases again despite gold prices rising.

"Quarter three started very well with the festive season. October month did extremely well, and it is typically after that season ends some slowdown happens," Sonthalia said.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd were trading in green, up 5.24 percent at 1:24 pm, on February 3, as per BSE.

Despite the volatility in demand due to the rising prices of gold, Sonthalia said that the company finds the Q3 retail sales growth satisfying.

Speaking on the competition faced by the company, Sonthalia said that the company tackled it well with its marketing campaigns and offers. Sonthalia claimed to have gained market share. However, their challenge was to handle consumer sentiments generated by higher gold prices in the last fewmonths. However, people in January started to take in their stride higher prices, and with the news of possibly higher gold prices in the future, customers have returned to fulfil their purchases. Related stories Global markets seeing short-covering bounce, will gain further strength: Atul Suri

Network18 Exclusive | Most risks to India's growth from external factors: CEA Nageswaran

World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO Giving an approximate number on the company's market share, Sonthalia said the company witnessed a growth of 7 percent. Around two years ago, it was at approximately 6 percent. The new market share of buyers grew by 49 percent this quarter compared to 48 percent in the last quarter. "So we continue to see traction of getting new customers to our jewellery segment," he added. "FY2027, the growth ambition which we have put out reasonably is within our reach. We believe that by FY2027, our market share should be at 10 percent. Also Read | Titan Q3: Net profit dips 10% to Rs 904 cr, misses estimates However, diamond demand penetration in the country is still low. Since the company is one of the leaders in the diamond segment, Sonthalia said that they have a role in increasing penetration. So, in 3-4 years, he expects the studded jewellery can inch-up its contribution to the company's revenue. Also Read | Titan Company: Marginal miss in margin, long-term story intact

Speaking on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement for the lab-grown diamond seeds' custom duty cut in the Union Budget 2023-2024 and the outlook of the company on LGD affecting the natural diamonds market, Sonthalia claimed that natural diamond couldn't be substituted with LGD. However, "We invested in a U.S-based lab-grown Diamond Jewelry Company" and "picked up a minority stake." As of now, "The US is the most exciting market for lab-grown diamond jewellery, and that is where we wanted a ringside view of what development has been happening in the US market and how the consumer is approaching lab-grown diamond.

Moneycontrol News