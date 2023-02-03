English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Consumers flocking to buy gold despite high prices, says Ashok Sonthalia of Titan

    The stocks of shares of Titan Company Ltd were trading in the green, up 5.24 percent at 1:24 pm, on February 3, as per BSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Tata Group's flagship company, Titan Company Ltd's revenue is up by 14 percent, but there is a miss on the margin front. Third quarter EBITDA is also lower due to a 200 basis point compression in the jewellery segment. However, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashok Sonthalia - Chief Financial Officer of Titan said that the consumers have started to fulfil their purchases again despite gold prices rising.

    "Quarter three started very well with the festive season. October month did extremely well, and it is typically after that season ends some slowdown happens," Sonthalia said.

    Shares of Titan Company Ltd were trading in green, up 5.24 percent at 1:24 pm, on February 3, as per BSE.

    Despite the volatility in demand due to the rising prices of gold, Sonthalia said that the company finds the Q3 retail sales growth satisfying.