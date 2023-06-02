Crisis-hit Go First submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA

The airline also told the DGCA that oil marketing companies have extended their support to help Go First, the business daily reported, citing sources privy to the matter.

The crisis-hit Go First airline's interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted a six-month revival plan with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a report said on June 2.

The airline said it was ready to resume operations with its fleet of 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots, the Financial Express reported.

Gaining support

The airline also told the DGCA that oil marketing companies have extended their support to help Go First, the business daily reported, citing sources.

Prior to the airline's insolvency plea, oil marketing companies had put their operation on cash and carry terms, which means the airline had to clear its dues daily.

The airline's operations have been put on hold till June 4. In addition to oil marketing companies, the revival plan also cites support of 15 of the 20 major travel agents with regard to ticketing services.

Awaiting liftoff

Go First airlines has also said that it can deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately upon receiving approval from the DGCA.

The airline plans to resume scheduled services on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. The airline also said it will be able to deploy eight to 10 aircraft for the scheduled services, the report said.

The Delhi High Court has reserved judgment on a batch of petitions filed by lessors of Go First, seeking deregistration of their aircraft.

