COVID-19 Update | PM Narendra Modi appeals migrants not to leave cities, asks them to remain where they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20 in his address to the nation appealed the state governments to urge migrants not to leave cities. He said workers should remain where they are, as states will arrange for their vaccination wherever they are.



मेरा राज्य प्रशासन से आग्रह है कि वो श्रमिकों का भरोसा जगाए रखें, उनसे आग्रह करें कि वो जहां हैं, वहीं रहें।

राज्यों द्वारा दिया गया ये भरोसा उनकी बहुत मदद करेगा कि वो जिस शहर में हैं वहीं पर अगले कुछ दिनों में वैक्सीन भी लगेगी और उनका काम भी बंद नहीं होगा: PM @narendramodi April 20, 2021

The Premier assured the migrants that the state governments are working to increase testing capacity of vaccine productions and distributions as well. He even said that Indian doctors have have gained expertise in treating COVID-19.

Apart from this, PM Modi said in his address said that with everyone's help this Covid wave can be defeated as well and appealed the youth that they help in enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour.

PM Modi: Appeal to states to impose lockdowns as last resort, instead focus on micro-containment zones

On the issue of vaccines availability PM Modi said that 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India and a large large section of our senior population has been vaccinated. He added that from May 1, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated.

He expressed condolences to all the families who lost their near and dear ones in the coronavirus pandemic.

On the issue of increasing oxygen demand, he said that all sectors, be it public or private, are working together to tackle to fulfil the demand. The Premier said that the authorities have ramped up the necessary arrangements to help the people in need. Apart from developing vaccines and their approval, the PM said that various efforts are on to increase bed capacity in hospitals.

He even praised the health workers for their dedication in fighting this global epidemic.

Speaking on the issues of lockdown, PM Modi said, "I urge the States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones." The Premier even added that there will be no need for a lockdown if we follow Covid protocols and urged people not to leave their homes unless really necessary.