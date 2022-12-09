 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CoC of twin Srei companies evaluates bids, finalisation likely in 2-3 days

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

The Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) of twin Srei companies may take two-three days to select the resolution plan from among three bids for the Kolkata-based NBFC entities, a senior official said on Friday.

Since Wednesday, the CoC is holding internal meetings besides deliberating with the three -- Varde Partners and Arena consortium, government-backed bad bank NARCL and Authum Investment and Infrastructure -- in Mumbai for Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL).

The consortium of Varde Partners and Arena has submitted a bid value of Rs 14,000 crore, while National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) submitted a resolution worth Rs 13,500 crore. The third bid of Authum Investment and Infrastructure is valued at Rs 7,000 crore, a government official who attended the meeting told PTI.

The value of resolution plans could not be independently verified.

The total value of resolution plans submitted by the applicants involves upfront cash payout, deferred payments by way of instruments like NCDs and OCDs and a timeline to clear the dues ranges between three and seven years.

"Authum's cash payout component is the highest at Rs 2,800 crore and promises to complete the payout of total committed value within 3.5 years. The other two bidders will take 5-7 years to clear the payments. The CoC is scrutinising the offers made for each of the assets of the two companies, the official said.