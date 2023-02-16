Citi's Anshul Gupta may join Avendus Capital to replace Chintan Kothari who heads to VC firm

Anshul Gupta, a Managing Director at Citi Investment Banking India, has resigned and is likely to join Avendus Capital, replacing outgoing Managing Director and Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Chintan Kothari, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

"Anshul has put down his papers at Citi and plans to join Avendus Capital in the next few months," one of the persons mentioned above told Moneycontrol.

Three other persons also told Moneycontrol that the above move was in the works.

All four persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Ashwin Mohan