Citi India’s Badrinivas NC to take over Asia Pacific role

Citigroup’s head of South Asia markets and India treasurer Badrinivas NC is relocating to Singapore in a regional role, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Badrinivas will be the markets treasury regional head for Asia Pacific.

As Head of Markets for Citi South Asia, Badri was responsible for delivering on strategic initiatives and business plans for Citi’s clients across the Markets products and services.

His team is responsible for bringing global products and services to the Indian client base and exporting Indian products and services to Citi’s global client base with the aim to become a trusted advisor.

Prior to this, Badri was the Country Treasurer – a position he continues in today - and Head of Trading (Rates & FX) and Local Markets Treasury for Citibank NA and its affiliates in India.