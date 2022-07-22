Chartered Capital settles case with Sebi

Chartered Capital and Investment Ltd on Friday settled a case related to alleged violation of merchant banker norms by paying a settlement amount of more than Rs 10 lakh.

It was alleged that Chartered Capital and Investment Ltd (CCIL) had violated the norms with respect to the buyback of shares of Mazda Ltd.

In 2019, Mazda had announced buyback of equity shares and Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd (ECPL) was appointed as the merchant banker in this regard.

However, it was alleged that CCIL was connected to the company and was actively involved in the buyback of the firm’s shares by providing advice, guidance and controlling the functions of the ECPL, without officially being appointed as merchant banker to the issue.

Pending the proceedings, CCIL proposed to settle the case without admitting or denying the guilt. The High Powered Advisory Committee of Sebi recommended the case for settlement on payment of Rs 10.87 lakh and the amount was remitted by the company on July 21.

"This settlement order disposes of the aforesaid adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant viz. Chartered Capital and Investment Ltd vide SCN… dated December 08, 2021,” Sebi said in its order.