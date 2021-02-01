MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman doubles allocation to MSME sector to Rs 15,700 crore

MSME sector was allocated Rs. 7,572 crore in the previous union Budget of 2020-21

Shreeja Singh
February 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST

The Union Budget 2021-22 has earmarked an allocation of Rs 15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Finance Miniter Nirmala Sitharaman said, " We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this Budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore to the sector more than double of the last year."

MSME sector was allocated Rs. 7,572 crore in the previous union Budget of 2020-21.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage here.

The COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged all the sectors, but it is the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector that is said to have borne the maximum brunt of the pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown, the MSME sector has been facing a massive liquidity and supply crunch, shortage of labour and non-payment of dues.

The government had announced a Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package in order to mitigate the stress caused by the lockdown. The scheme was valid till the month of October. Finance Minister Sitharaman had later extended the ECLGS till November 2020 and had further extended it till March 21, 2021.
