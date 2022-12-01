 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia aims five-fold growth in cheese business in next 5 years

Dec 01, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

Bakery foods company Britannia Industries expects its cheese products business to grow around five-fold in the next five years to touch around Rs 1,250 crore.

The company which earlier this week announced a joint venture with the French cheese maker Bel, currently has around Rs 250 crore turnover from its cheese business, said its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry on Thursday.

It is hoping commodity prices will come under control going forward with the softening of palm oil prices while that of sugar are stable although wheat prices are on the rise, he told PTI in an interaction.

The company is foreseeing consumption growth in cheese segment coming from the domestic consumer and has plans to invest Rs 160 crore in the next three years, said Britannia Industries Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry.

"We have already invested Rs 150 crore in plant and machinery. We are looking at investing around Rs 160 crore in the next three years," Berry said.

According to Berry, presently the cheese market is very small, estimated to be around Rs 2,500 crore from the consumer side and another Rs 2,500 crore from the B2B sales, largely dominated by QSR chains.