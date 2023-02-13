 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Boeing plans new logistics centre in India amid major aircraft deal

Reuters
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

Air India is expected to announce a major deal this week for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, split between Boeing and Airbus

Boeing’s share includes 220 planes split as 190 737 MAX narrowbody jets, 20 787 widebodies, and 10 777Xs. (Representative image)

India Boeing Co plans to invest about $24 million in India to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts, Salil Gupte, president of the local unit told Reuters on Monday, boosting its footprint in the country amid a large plane order.

India’s former state-run carrier Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group, is expected to announce a major deal this week for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, split between Boeing and Airbus, Reuters has reported.

Boeing’s share includes 220 planes split as 190 737 MAX narrowbody jets, 20 787 widebodies, and 10 777Xs.

While Gupte did not comment on any specific customer orders, he said India was the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world and would soon be number three internationally.