Boeing loses $663 million in Q4 despite higher revenue

Associated Press
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from fatal crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.

Boeing preferred to focus on cash flow, which rose for the quarter and the entire year - the first full year of positive cash flow since 2018. (Representative image)

Boeing said on Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as rising production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue.

The loss amounted to USD 1.06 per share. Excluding "non-core" items such as adjustments to pension costs, the loss was USD 1.75 per share. Revenue increased 35 per cent from a year earlier, to USD 19.98 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 20 cents per share on revenue of USD 18.75 billion, according to a FactSet survey.