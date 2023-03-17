Bharti Airtel offers unlimited data for 5G customers

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encourage them to experience the power of Airtel 5G Plus network.

With the removal of data caps across all existing plans, users can access unlimited 5G Plus services. All postpaid and prepaid customers with data plans of Rs. 239 and above can take advantage of this offer. Airtel 5G Plus is available in more than 270 cities across the country.

“We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel.

The teco is rapidly expanding its 5G footprint. It ha claimed to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024.