 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' aviation security training facilities

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST

Under current regulations, it is mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own facilities or other authorised facilities.

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, following bankruptcy (Representative image/PTI)

Aviation security agency BCAS has withdrawn the accreditation given to Jet Airways' aviation security training facilities amid continuing uncertainty over the recommencement of the airline's operations, according to sources.

Jalan Kalrock consortium has emerged as the winning bidder for the bankrupt airline through an insolvency resolution process.

A spokesperson for the Jalan Kalrock Consortium on Tuesday claimed that the accreditation was surrendered voluntarily.

On November 18, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) informed the airline about the withdrawal of the accreditation, the sources said.

"The competent authority has revoked the accreditation granted to both the Aviation Security Training Institutes (ASTIs) of Jet Airways at Gurugram and Mumbai. The airline may apply afresh for approval of its ASTIs as and when it is ready for inspection," BCAS said in a communication.

Under current regulations, it is mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own facilities or other authorised facilities. Only those facilities approved by BCAS can provide the training.