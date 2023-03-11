 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As Rohit Jawa moves to head the India business HUL’s gain could be Unilever’s loss

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Jawa, a 35-year veteran of Unilever, has turned things around in challenging markets like China and Philippines. That should stand him in good stead, as he moves in to replace Sanjiv Mehta.

Rohit Jawa has been with HUL for 35 years. (Image credit: Rohit Jawa/LinkedIn)

By naming Rohit Jawa as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of its Indian subsidiary, Unilever has reposed its faith in a succession process that has worked well for many decades.

Jawa joined Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) very early in his career, worked his way through significant stints in Unilever’s global operations, before being sent back to head the India business, which accounts for 11 percent of the UK-based multinational corporation’s global sales, but is its biggest market by volume.

It is a career path that parallels almost entirely that of the man he will replace, Sanjiv Mehta, though the latter joined Unilever only midway into his career.

But in moving to India at a time when the global business is facing serious headwinds, Jawa may be leaving behind an unfinished agenda.