MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewscompanies

Apollo Hospitals launches Rs 1,000 crore QIP; aims for inorganic growth opportunities, debt reduction

APEL may use the raised funds to acquire a 50 percent stake in a joint venture, pare down debt from its balance sheet and invest in building digital capabilities.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.


India’s leading private hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, on January 18 launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, aiming to raise funds as much as Rs 1,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The hospital chain’s board approved the QIP offering by fixing a floor price of Rs 2,508.58 apiece for the share sale. The floor price has been fixed on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) pricing formula for transactions, which allows firms to offer up to 5 percent discount on the floor price to prospective investors.

COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi | Over 8,000 health workers to be vaccinated every day; all you need to know

With the QIP offering -- listed companies' fundraising route to raise funds by selling equity and equity-linked instruments to only institutional investors -- Apollo is eyeing inorganic growth, debt reduction and investment in building digital capabilities.

"We further wish to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee has fixed the 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171 of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), as January 18, 2021,
and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is 2,508.58 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 176(1)

of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue," APEL said.

Close

Related stories

Reports claim that APEL may use the raised funds to acquire a 50 percent stake in a joint venture, pare down debt from its balance sheet and look forward to inorganic growth opportunities.

Apart from this, funds generated from this QIP offering may also be used for investment in technological and digital initiatives, including enabling the development of Apollo Hospitals' digital platform Apollo 24/7 into a comprehensive, integrated healthcare system, LiveMint reported.

Apollo Hospitals' bed capacity stood at 10,209 beds in 71 hospitals located across India and overseas until November 30, 2020. The premier hospital chain reported a revenue drop of 9 percent and a loss of Rs 167.4 crore in the six months ending September 30, in comparison to a profit of Rs 132.3 crore in the corresponding period of 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apollo Hospitals #Apollo Hospitals QIP #Business #debt reduction #Fund raising #institutional investors #SEBI
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.