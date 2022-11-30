Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gains control of MGM Film, TV Ops

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Amazon Studios chief head Jennifer Salke has gained total control of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)’s film and television divisions following the retail giant and streamer’s February acquisition of the storied studio behind the James Bond and Rocky franchises, The Hollywood Reporter has said.

Michael Wright will remain as president of MGM+ (currently Epix), and Barry Poznick will stay on as head of unscripted with Brian Edwards, the report added, as Amazon put in place the new corporate structure.

In March, Amazon.com Inc said it had closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled movie maker behind "Rocky" and "James Bond" with the online retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video.

According to the report, Salke continues to oversee the head of television, Vernon Sanders. Sanders added oversight of MGM’s scripted TV operations to his duties on November 29.

Chris Brearton, the former MGM COO, now reports directly to Hopkins. Brearton will also oversee MGM+ president Wright as well as the studio’s alternative division.