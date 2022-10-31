Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its e-commerce site

E-commerce company Amazon India and it’s joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth have decided to de-list online seller Appario Retail from the company’s online platform, a joint statement said on Monday.

An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily. Appario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo which is a joint venture between Amazon India and Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP.

”Amazon and India’s Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months,” a joint statement said.

Appario became one of the largest sellers on Amazon after Cloudtail — a joint venture firm between Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Amazon — was shut down.

”The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence,” the statement said. PTI PRS HVA