Amazon India to delist COVID-19 products priced above MRP

There is no place for price gouging on Amazon, the firm said. Representative image

In a bid to prevent profit gouging, Amazon India has said it is in the process of removing listings of COVID-19 products priced above MRP.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 and paucity of medical supplies, many sellers have tried to make extra profit by selling products at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Amazon said that it was disappointed with some sellers as they were "attempting to raise prices beyond the MRP on certain products amidst the pandemic".

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon and in line with our policy we continue to actively monitor our marketplace and take necessary action including removal of listings and suspension of accounts against sellers who are selling products above the MRP, which is in violation of Indian laws," the e-commerce platform said.

Amazon India, on April 27, announced that it had procured 100 ventilators and would import these to India in its bid to help the country fight the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

"Amazon has worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure the ventilators are of acceptable technical specification and carried out its own compatibility checks to immediately fund 100 units of Medtronic's PB980 model and bring them into India for urgent use," the company shared in a blogpost.