Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals forays into gummies segment, sets up manufacturing plant

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has forayed into the gummies segment by setting up a new manufacturing plant.

The company said it aims to cater to a host of conditions for adults, paediatrics and geriatric population who are looking for an alternative to conventional dosage forms like tablets, capsules, syrup etc, who no longer find these options palatable or convenient.

"We are always committed to ensuring that we do not just produce medicines that are effective, but also produce them in formats that are easy to consume. That is what we are aiming to achieve through this segment," Akums Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain said in a statement.

The global gummies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 per cent between 2021 and 2028.