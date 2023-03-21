 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s Mumbai-Pune flights India will mark a unique achievement for Indian aviation

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

For the first time ever, all the top 10 cities in India by domestic air traffic will be connected to each other by direct flights. The last time Mumbai–Pune flights were operational, there were a few other cities within the top 10 that weren’t connected to each other.

Come Sunday, and Air India will launch services between Mumbai and Pune. The airline will operate six times a week and deploy an Airbus A319 — the smallest aircraft in its fleet — on this sector. With a dedicated six-lane expressway between the two cities and a distance of mere 150 kms, a flight certainly raises eyebrows, especially when there is ample train connectivity as well.

At 124 kms, the Mumbai–Pune route will also be the shortest narrowbody route in India. The shortest route in winter on narrowbody was the Kozhikode–Kannur sector at 95 kms, which Air India operated, but the airline has since pulled that route.

Interestingly, the airline’s schedule shows one hour to fly between Mumbai and Pune, which could be a combination of slot issues at both airports since they are congested.

Mumbai is the second largest airport in the country, both for domestic and international flights, while Pune is the ninth largest domestic market and tenth overall. The sheer size of the markets would ideally ensure that there are enough passengers for the flight.