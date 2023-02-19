 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

After landing, the plane was towed to the flight bay and all 148 passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

Representational image.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport here on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.

After landing, the plane was towed to the flight bay and all 148 passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

”The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC.

It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot,” the source said.