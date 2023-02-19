English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

    After landing, the plane was towed to the flight bay and all 148 passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

    PTI
    February 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport here on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.

    After landing, the plane was towed to the flight bay and all 148 passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

    ”The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC.

    It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot,” the source said.

    After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said. ”There is nothing serious about that,” he added.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Air India Express
    first published: Feb 19, 2023 11:27 am