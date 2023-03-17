 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahan-I offloads 1.5% stake in Biocon for Rs 380 cr

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Hedge fund Ahan-I Ltd on Friday divested a 1.5 per cent stake in pharmaceutical company Biocon for Rs 380 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Ahan-I Ltd offloaded 1,89,28,363 equity shares, amounting to a 1.57 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 200.74 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 379.96 crore.

As of the December quarter, Ahan-I Ltd owned a 2.15 per cent stake in the company, as per the shareholding data showed with the bourse.