Adani Power announces lapse of long stop date to complete DB Power acquisition

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

Adani Power had, in August last year, announced the Rs 7,017 crore-deal to acquire DB Power. However, it kept pushing the deadline to complete the acquisition.

DB Power operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh (Representative image)

Adani Power on February 15 announced the lapse of the long stop date to complete the acquisition of DP Power. The deal to acquire the company was announced in August last year.

"We wish to inform that the long stop date under the memorandum of understanding dated August 18, 2022, has expired," the power sector arm of the Adani group said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition of DB Power, which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was expected to expand Adani Power's operations in the central Indian state.

Adani Power had, on August 19, stated that it would acquire the company for an amount of Rs 7,017 crore. The deal was to be completed by October 31, but the deadline was extended by a month.