Adani Ports reports 13% surge in September cargo volumes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 13 percent year-on-year growth in cargo volumes in September, the company said in a filing on October 3.

Cargo volumes of the country’s largest private multi-port operator reached 26.1 MMT (million metric tons) in the month.

“This volume jump is despite an extended monsoon which adversely impacted the coal demand/imports and the ban/higher duties on rice exports imposed at the beginning of the month,” said APSEZ.

Adani Ports & SEZ, the logistics company of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, accounts for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

In the first half of FY23 that was from April-September, cargo volumes increased 11 percent compared to the corresponding period last year at 177.5 MMT.

East coast volumes were up 13 percent year-on-year in the last six months, mainly driven by Kattupalli & Ennore where the combined volumes surged 51 percent. Volumes increased at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram as well with the growth of 13 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

At the west coast, volume jumped 10 percent supported by Mundra (8 percent), Dahej (65 percent), Tuna (19 percent), and Goa (22 percent).