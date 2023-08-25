Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI submits probe report before SC; 22 out of 24 investigations final

Adani group's listed companies lost more than $100 billion in market value earlier this year after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research raised several governance concerns. The group has denied wrongdoing.

Capital market regulator SEBI on August 25 tols Supreme Court that it as completed its probe into whether billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate violated securities laws and action has been recommended in some cases for passing orders, according to the court filing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it has investigated 24 transactions involving the Adani group’s listed companies of which 22 are final in nature.

While it didn’t outline the findings, SEBI said it will act based on them. The apex court is scheduled to hear the case on August 29.

SEBI "shall take appropriate action based on outcome of the investigations," it said.

Following this, the Supreme Court asked SEBI to look into the allegations and submit its findings to a six-member panel formed in March, which included a retired judge and veteran bankers.

The court appointed panel said in May that the regulator had so far drawn a blank in its investigations and its ongoing pursuit of the case is a ”journey without a destination” but gave the regulator more time to complete its probe.

(With inputs from Reuters)