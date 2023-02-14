 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi Inc

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

The Adani Group has been in talks since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC) to infuse capital into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, sources aware of the talks told The Economic Times.
The group representatives returned to Abu Dhabi on Monday for further discussions, according to the people mentioned above.

While the quantum of investments has not yet been finalised, some of the people quoted above say they are looking at an infusion of $1-$1.5 billion. As of now, no breakthrough has been made, according to the report.

Although these conversations may not lead to a transaction, they may still be considered preliminary. For the past week, senior executives of the group, including chairman Gautam Adani, Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh, and others, have been in the Middle East. According to those cited above, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and other sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have also met, the report added.

