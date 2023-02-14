Adani Group seeks capital infusion from Abu Dhabi Inc

The Adani Group has been in talks since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC) to infuse capital into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, sources aware of the talks told The Economic Times.

The group representatives returned to Abu Dhabi on Monday for further discussions, according to the people mentioned above.

While the quantum of investments has not yet been finalised, some of the people quoted above say they are looking at an infusion of $1-$1.5 billion. As of now, no breakthrough has been made, according to the report.

Although these conversations may not lead to a transaction, they may still be considered preliminary. For the past week, senior executives of the group, including chairman Gautam Adani, Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh, and others, have been in the Middle East. According to those cited above, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and other sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have also met, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

In addition to Mumbai’s international airport, the recently acquired cement companies, or the Adani Port and SEZ, some have shown interest in specific assets. A previous attempt by Adani to raise funds had been made through its airport holding company. The issue of a board seat is also being discussed. While promoters have reclaimed over a billion dollars of pledged shares to reduce loans, the persistent decline in stock prices has become a major roadblock, especially for any preferential allotment. In addition, the Adani group took a hit after the Hindenburg report was published at the end of January. Related stories India says China should take losses in poor-nation debt rework

F&O Buzzer | Shree Cement sees more bullish signals as stock price spikes

Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : ICICI Direct As the largest investor in the issue, IHC had committed $400 million to Adani Enterprises’ follow-on share sales. However, the company pulled back the share sale before funds could be returned. IHC invested $2 billion in three Adani group companies last year, the report added. Stocks in Red

After IHC invested money in Adani Enterprises’s FPO, the share price of Adani Enterprises plunged sharply, so Adani withdrew its FPO. The new preferential allotment guidelines require that allocation prices are based on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the 90- or 10-day previous trading days. Based on the closing price of Adani Enterprises on Friday, the preferential allotment price would be Rs 3,521 per share. According to the NSE, Adani Enterprises’s 90-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is Rs 3,521/share, while the 10-day VWAP is Rs 2,076. In the meantime, S&P has already lowered its rating outlook for Adani Port and SEZ and Adani Electricity Mumbai from stable to negative. “There is a risk that investor concerns about the group’s governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities,” S&P said in a statement, as quoted by ET.

Moneycontrol News