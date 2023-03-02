Adani group firms sell shares worth Rs 15,446 crore to GQG Partners via block deals

Adani group companies have cumulatively sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in secondary equity transaction to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades on March 2. The block trade transactions happened in three of the company's subsidiaries--Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.

"The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure," Adani group said in a statement. Jefferies India Private Limited acted as a Sole Broker for the transaction.

The development comes after the conglomerate denied a report which claimed it has secured a $3 billion loan from a Middle-East sovereign wealth fund.

Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, said," We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run."

Moreover, Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, added,"This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies.” This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates

Moneycontrol News