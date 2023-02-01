 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani calls off FPO amid Hindenburg battle: Timeline of events

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

"The market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Adani Group said while announcing the pullback of the FPO.

Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of multi-billion dollar conglomerate Adani Group, on February 1 called off the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-public offer (FPO) that was launched last week. The company, which is battling allegations of "stock market manipulation" and "accounting fraud" levelled by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, said it would return the money to those who invested in the FPO.

Here's a timeline of the event:

January 24: Hindenburg released its report, claiming that the charges pressed by it are based upon research spanning around two years. Apart from accusing Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, it said five of the conglomerate's seven listed entities have reported current ratios - a measure of liquid assets minus near-term liabilities - below 1. This, the short-seller said, suggested "a heightened short-term liquidity risk".

January 25: A day after Hindenburg released its report, Adani Group entities faced a bloodbath in the stock market. They cumulative lost Rs 97,000 crore.