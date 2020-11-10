Acer's 2-in-1 air purifier 'acerpure cool' launched in India

Global technology brand Acer has launched its air purifier. Called acerpure cool, the product will have an air-circular and a purifier.

The product has a HEPA filter to purify the air and a circulator to project clean air around the room, the company said in a statement. The product signifies an extension of Acer’s smart air quality solution business, it added.

Taiwan-headquartered Acer specialises in computer hardware and electronics including laptop and desktop PCs, monitors among others.

The acerpure cool air purifier can be purchased for a special launch price of Rs 16,999 from the company's online store and soon will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Acer Exclusive stores across cities.

The device retains a smart sensor to automatically adjust its operation mode, giving users cleaner air even while sleeping. The product can be used in offices and homes.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Air quality in India is becoming a major concern and our Acerpure cool air purifier brings in advanced air purifying technology at a very accessible price point so many families in India can keep their loved ones safe from polluted airborne diseases and allergies."

The 2-in-1 acerpure cool offers purification and air circulation. The purifier filters impurities from the air and the circulator can project the clean air up to 16 m.

It requires only three minutes to reach full air circulation in a 27 m2 room and its air circulator and air purifier functions can be used either separately or all together. The acerpure cool also has an in-built LED touch panel and child safety locks.

The company said that the 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier leverages a 3-in-1 HEPA13 filter to purify the air. It added that it is merged with a catalytic-activated carbon filter to effectively filter out PM1.0 particles that remove up to 99.9 percent of 0.3μm suspended particles and bacteria in indoor air.

Air purifiers are estimated to be among the fastest-growing products in the home appliances space with an average 30 percent annual growth. Roughly 280,000-300,000 units are estimated to be sold each year.