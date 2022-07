companies-2 1 Million Subscriber Loss | Why Are Young People Unsubscribing Netflix? | Global Tech Almost 1 million consumers have unsubscribed to Netflix streaming service between April and July 2022. Youngsters are opting for free services instead of paying hefty subscriber fees to the streaming giant. But what else has led to Netflix’s diminishing base, for the first time in almost 10 years? We tell you in this video…