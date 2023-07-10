Yamuna inches closer to warning mark in Delhi, PWD Minister reviews situation

The PWD minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states. (Image source: PTI)

The Yamuna has already inched closer to the warning mark in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas.

The irrigation and flood control department said the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage gradually increased from 1,05,453 cusecs at 4 pm on July 9 to 2,54,806 cusecs at 10 am on July 10.

The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Earlier today, Atishi Singh, minister of Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), had said that the Yamuna is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on July 11, as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river.

"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

According to a flood bulletin released today, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 203.18 metres at 1 pm on July 9 to 203.58 metres at 10 am on July 10. The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 10 am and 12 noon on July 11, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on July 9 and started shifting people living close to the river banks to safer areas. Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have been deployed, according to the department.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.