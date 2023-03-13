 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top international school now in India as Harrow launches in Bengaluru. Full details

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Harrow International School in Bengaluru is currently under construction and will open by June-July this year.

The staff at Harrow Bengaluru will be 60 percent international and the remaining 40 percent will be Indian teachers. Image: @harrowbengaluru

Harrow School, one of the top international institutes, has come to India with its first school starting in Bengaluru this year.

Ranked in the top one percent of global schools, its alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch and late Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Harrow Bengaluru is first of four schools that we are planning to launch in India. Then over the course of next 5 years three more will open in other locations in India which are yet to be determined," Andrew Leale, founding head master told Moneycontrol.

The school in Bengaluru will be co-education unlike its branches in UK.