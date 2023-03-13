Top international school now in India as Harrow launches in Bengaluru. Full details

The staff at Harrow Bengaluru will be 60 percent international and the remaining 40 percent will be Indian teachers. Image: @harrowbengaluru

Harrow School, one of the top international institutes, has come to India with its first school starting in Bengaluru this year.

Ranked in the top one percent of global schools, its alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch and late Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Harrow Bengaluru is first of four schools that we are planning to launch in India. Then over the course of next 5 years three more will open in other locations in India which are yet to be determined," Andrew Leale, founding head master told Moneycontrol.

The school in Bengaluru will be co-education unlike its branches in UK.

Spread across 60-acres of land, Harrow Bengaluru is looking to onboard 150 students in first year of launch. "Eventually the school will on board a 1,000 but we are not in a rush to get to that number," he added.

Harrow International School in Bengaluru is currently under construction and will open by June-July this year.

Programme offerings at the school will be available in three groups including middle school from grade 6 to 8 for students aged between 11 to 14, which will follow the Cambridge Lower Secondary curriculum. Subjects will include English, Math, and Science along with subjects such as Global Perspectives including History, Geography, and Cultural Awareness. Other subjects are Computing, Music, Art, and Design. Middle school students also select two from a selection of four modern languages as well as join classes in the performing arts of Drama and Dance.

The second group is of Senior School that incorporates grades 9 to 12 when students are aged between 14 and 18, and will follow IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) courses with a set of subjects of English, Math, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Global Perspectives, adding a further four subjects chosen from Art, Business, Computer Science, Design and Technology, Drama, Economics, Geography, History, Music, Psychology, and four modern foreign languages.

Fees structure for 6 to 10 will be Rs 8.62 lakh for term I and II and a total of Rs 17.25 lakh for a year. The school is offering founding discount of 15 percent of the tuition fees to students holding Indian passports. So, the discounted fees will be Rs 14.6 lakh.

For grades 11 and 12, students will follow A level or IB Diploma courses. Those taking A-levels study three or four subjects from options offered at IGCSE. Those students who will opt for IB Diploma can do so from August 2024. IB Diploma is a two-year programme, which is an internationally accepted qualification for entry into higher education and is recognised by many universities worldwide.

Fees at this level is Rs 18 lakh and discounted fees is Rs 15.30 lakh.

Those looking for boarding services will have to pay Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for weekly services and full boarding fee is Rs 4.5 lakh a year.

The school will offer bus transportation which will cost Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per term.

For day students, lunch fees will be Rs 45,000 a year.

Leale pointed out that the staff at Harrow Bengaluru will be 60 percent international and the remaining 40 percent will be Indian teachers.

"International education is getting popular and more and more people want to engage with it as it prepares students for life. Harrow has got best facilities, famous legacy and a great staff. We anticipate that our students will be boarders that means the opportunity to get students on board is from across India. Plus, number of parents in Bengaluru will recognise value of boarding as travelling within the city is not easy," he added.