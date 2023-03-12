 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repair work on Chirag Delhi flyover likely to cause traffic snarls in south Delhi

Mar 12, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Traffic will be affected on certain routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road will remain closed for 25 days from Sunday due to repair work being carried out by the public works department, officials said.

With the opening of the Ashram flyover on March 6, there was some relief for commuters, but it seems to be short-lived as the Chirag Delhi flyover is being shut and they will have to brace themselves for traffic snarls again.

The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began from Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, the repair work of the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover will be taken up first and the work on the other carriageway from the IIT flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.