Noida woman arrested for assaulting society guard, making derogatory remarks against community

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida on August 21 for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Noida police said that it took note of the "viral video" and an FIR was registered against the woman, Bhavya Roy, over the incident that took place around 5.30 pm Saturday. The accused woman was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, Sector 126 police station in-charge Satyendra Kumar said.

A lawyer by education, Roy was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society, under Sector 126 police station limits. According to a senior police officer, security guard Anoop Kumar was making an entry record of the vehicle as is required under rules and took some time to open the gate after which Roy allegedly picked up a verbal fight with him and started abusing him and the other staff present there.

Incidentally, the police action came as a mahapanchayat was being held by the Tyagi community in support of local politician Shrikant Tyagi who is in jail after he assaulted and hurled expletives at a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B of Noida a fortnight ago. As the video of the incident involving Roy was shared on social media, people expressed outrage over her conduct and demanded stern punishment.

The police took immediate cognizance of the video that went viral on social media in which the woman was seen misbehaving, abusing, and assaulting the guard of the society and she was arrested by the local Sector 126 police station team, the Noida police said in a statement. In his complaint, the security guard claimed Roy appeared to be drunk at the time of the incident and could barely stand straight.

The accused was taken for a medical examination at 4.30 pm Sunday but the report did not confirm alcohol in her blood. It could be possible that around 24 hours had passed from the incident till the examination. "But by her speech as audible in the video, it appeared she was under some alcoholic influence," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi told PTI.

The security guard claimed that Roy not only hurled expletives, and humiliated him and his colleagues but also made derogatory remarks and used abusive words for a particular community. The video showed Roy hurling expletives and holding Kumar by his uniform. She also made indecent physical gestures and threatening remarks to him and other security guards on duty.

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said. According to police officials, Roy got married in 2016 but is currently separated from her husband.