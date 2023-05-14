English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsCity

    Mumbai: Coastal Road to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members had requested the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her.

    PTI
    May 14, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    coastal road

    The coastal road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

    The ambitious coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

    He was speaking at an event organised at the Gateway of India here to celebrate the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

    "The coastal road is Mumbai's lifeline and we are going to name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road," he said.

    The coastal road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai's northbound traffic.

    Earlier, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members had requested the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj #Coastal Road project #Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde #mumbai
    first published: May 14, 2023 07:36 pm