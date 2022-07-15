English
    Heroin worth Rs 362.5 crore seized from unclaimed container near Mumbai

    Initially, it was suspected that the confiscated substance was morphine, but later it turned out to be heroin, he clarified.

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    Bags of heroin (Representative Image)

    The Navi Mumbai police's crime branch has seized heroin valued at Rs 362.5 crore in the international market from an unclaimed shipping container, an official said on Friday.

    The container was lying at a yard in Panvel town of adjoining Raigad district off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, the official said. Initially, it was suspected that the confiscated substance was morphine, but later it turned out to be heroin, he clarified.

    At least 168 packets of the drug were found concealed in the door of the container, the official said. Acting on a specific intelligence, the crime branch on Thursday conducted a search operation at the premises of a private logistics company at Ajvali village in Panvel, where the container was lying unclaimed, he said.
    PTI
